The Community Birdhouse Project installed along the Lamoille County Rail Trail in downtown Morrisville has been vandalized.
A week after River Arts installed five trees of birdhouses painted by over 30 members of the community, one of the five sculptures had been broken off at the base and another birdhouse installed in a tree was ripped off and smashed to bits.
The community project was “aimed to combat isolation during the past pandemic year by providing free take-home projects that would culminate in a public display of art,” said River Arts events and program director Lisa Wolfgang. “We love how the Community Birdhouse Project is a vibrant splash of color to our town, sparking joy with whimsical creativity. We plan on repairing the one vandalized tree and hope that our community can continue to enjoy this project throughout the summer as we had originally planned.”
