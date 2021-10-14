The Vermont Department of Health, Morrisville office, hosts vaccine clinics at the Hyde Park VFW on Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Make an appointment at https://sforce.co/3lA6BSY.
Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments help plan vaccine inventory to assure availability.
Boosters are also available if you’re eligible. Check the healthvermont.gov for more.
