The Vermont Department of Health hosts a vaccine clinic at the Eden General Store, Route 100 Tuesday, Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Vaccines offered: Pfizer, two-shots spaced three weeks apart, for 12 and up; Johnson & Johnson, one shot, for 18 and above.
