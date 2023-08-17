Upward Bound students studying at Vermont State University in Johnson ended their summer program by hosting an event for families and children at Lamoille Family Center.
Upward Bound is a program helping to bridge the gap between high school and higher learning for first-generation prospective college students.
This year the service-learning component included designing and producing a fun-filled night of kids’ activities related to the children’s book “Yukon Sled Dog” by Judith Janda Presnall. Originally planned for the story stroll, the weather instigated a quick and flexible inside version of the night. Right away, the excitement could be seen on the faces of the kids as they entered a “snowy” entryway created with a snowmaking machine.
Students dressed in costumes greeted families at the entrance to Lamoille Family Center and gave each child their own hand-made dog collar and dog ears. The visiting kids could choose to get their face painted by students and were soon transformed into the “sled dogs” off on their race.
As families moved around the room, they stopped to look at the pictures of each page while the students read the story aloud, sometimes using stuffed animals and props to make the story even more interactive.
After the story, the visiting kids could complete a dog agility course by racing around cones and through tunnels and a game that involved throwing cotton snowballs to win a blue ribbon. As they left the room, the families were gifted with dog treats, cookies made and decorated by the Upward Bound students.
One of the most exciting stops after the book involved a meet and greet with Siber Sled Dogs of Cambridge. Raised by Milagro Amaya and handled with care by her and her family, the four dogs and their sled were happy to meet the visiting children.
In all, 125 local residents attended the event.
Tony Blueter, Upward Bound Director, and his wife Deanne Blueter, who teaches for the program and also works as a family specialist for the center, organized the event. Deanne helped the students make the costumes, design set pieces and fully embrace their characters.
“We have been so fortunate to have this longstanding connection with the Upward Bound students,” Carol Lang-Godin, executive director, said. “Offering activities that bring together multiple generations to share in literacy and learning is a gift to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.