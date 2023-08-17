Upward Bound

Kids enjoy snow cones in the “snow” at a Lamoille Family Center event led by Upward Bound students from Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

Upward Bound students studying at Vermont State University in Johnson ended their summer program by hosting an event for families and children at Lamoille Family Center.

Upward Bound is a program helping to bridge the gap between high school and higher learning for first-generation prospective college students.

