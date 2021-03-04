Facebook Live story times at Morristown Centennial Library are Tuesday mornings, 10:30 a.m.
The programs feature picture book read-a-loud, songs, rhymes, puppets and other visual literacy activities, followed by a craft project. Recommended for ages 5 and under.
If you miss the live story time, you can view it on the library’s Facebook page later. The March schedule is as follows:
- March 9: Pancakes and Maple Syrup
- March 16: Green
- March 23: Dogs (for National Puppy Day)
- March 30: Music
