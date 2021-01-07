• Facebook Live Story Times — Tuesday mornings at 10:30 on the library’s Facebook page. Books, songs, rhymes and other early literacy activities, followed by a craft instruction. Recommended for ages 5 and under, but open to all. Jan. 12: polar bears; Jan. 19: soup; and Jan. 26: Rosemary Wells, in honor of the author and illustrator’s birthday.
• Teen Advisory Board — Thursdays, Jan. 7 and 21. For teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in their library, even during COVID. Email Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for Zoom link.
• Anime and Manga Club — Thursday, Jan. 14 and the second Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. Take part in activities based on favorite anime and manga series. Teens help plan and lead activities. Email for the link.
For more information, call 888-3853 or youthservices@centenniallibrary.org.
