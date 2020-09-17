Healthy Lamoille Valley has a supply of free prescription drug mail back envelopes.
Proper disposal of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications is one way that you can keep your home, community and environment safer.
Email jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org to request your envelope today.
Also, drop off unwanted medicines at Cambridge Kinney Drugs, Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Hardwick Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff's Department in Hyde Park, Morrisville Police Department and Stowe Police Department.
