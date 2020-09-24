United Way of Lamoille County wants to know what local residents think Vermonters will need in the coming year.
“We are collaborating with The Larner College of Medicine at The University of Vermont and other Vermont United Ways in asking individuals across the state to share their priorities and perceptions about the health of our community,” said Ellen Hill, co-director of United Way of Lamoille County. “We hope you will take a few minutes to share your experience and perspective through this anonymous survey.”
United Way hopes to hear from as many Vermonters as possible. Anyone 18 or older who is a Vermont resident can complete the survey, found at bit.ly/33P6jxo.
Results will be made in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.