The United Way is offering several ways to help your neighbors this holiday season.
First, share the spirit of the season with local teens. The Teen Gift Card Program offers the opportunity to connect with families who are income eligible and provide a gift to a teenager in that family.
The United Way is encouraging residents and businesses to purchase gift certificates or gift cards in $25 increments and send them to United Way of Lamoille County, 20 Morrisville Plaza Suite B, Morrisville, VT 05661.
United Way will distribute the cards so the family may either purchase a gift for their teen or allow the teen to use the gift card themselves. Send your gift cards by Dec. 14.
No cash, iTunes or VISA gift cards.
The second way to help is to share the joy of the holidays with local seniors.
Help our Precious Elders is a holiday program that connects local seniors to neighbors and businesses. Nonprofit agencies work with their senior residents to determine what holiday gift items they could use or would enjoy. Adopt a senior — or two — and then purchase, wrap and deliver the items to a site yet to be determined.
The program resembles Toys for Tots, except senior care residents are the ones receiving gifts.
If you are interested in sponsoring a senior, call the office at (802) 888-3252. Wrapped gifts will need to be dropped off by Monday, Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.