United Way of Lamoille County’s firewood project is underway, and volunteers are needed to block, split, stack and deliver wood.
Service days are Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8:30 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m.
The firewood lot is located at 595 Bridge St. in Morrisville. Just look for the giant pile of wood. Food, water, ear plugs and gloves are provided.
Additional chainsaws, wood splitters, wood stackers and delivery trucks are always needed.
Applications are still being accepted from those in need of wood until Friday, Oct. 1.
For more information or to sign up to help, go to uwlamoille.org.
Last year over 69 cords of firewood were provided to seniors, veterans and families who were income-eligible, made possible by many donors and 139 volunteers.
