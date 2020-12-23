Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Cambridge made a $2,700 donation of hand sanitizer to people in the local community. The sanitizer is being distributed through The United Way of Lamoille County to people who are experiencing financial strain, housing insecurity or homelessness, and to elders in the community.
Ellen Hill, co-director of the United Way, said United Way of Lamoille County is honored to be the conduit to distribute the hand sanitizer. Distribution sites include: Central Vermont Council on Aging, SASH, Copley Terrace, Lamoille Valley Housing & Homelessness Coalition, and Capstone Community Action.
