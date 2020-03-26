HPES girls basketball

Back row, Amelia Prevost, Hadley Butterfield, Hilde Thoeni, Rebekah Putvain, Maleiaha Ainsworth, Alyse Sandridge-Cochran and Coach Rick Welcome. Front row, Annabelle Welcome, Mia Bourdeau, Ryhon Callahan, Elizabeth Searles, Clara LaRock and Sadie Leaker. Not pictured, Marianah Schneider.

 Courtesy photo

The Hyde Park Elementary School girls basketball team, grades 3 and 4, went undefeated for the second year in a row. 

