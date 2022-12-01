On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro will host a holiday concert to benefit dozens of displaced Ukrainians living in the Northeast Kingdom.
The refugees are staying at Mercy House in Derby, including 17 children, several of whom are disabled. Proceeds from the concert go to their most immediate need: a wheelchair accessible van.
The children have been working with Theresa Cianciolo, who attended the Berklee College of Music, to create the Mercy House Singers.
The concert will feature solo performances by several exceptionally gifted performers.
The Mercy House Singers will share the stage with the Hazen Union Choir and other Northeast Kingdom high school choirs in this holiday performance.
The Dzvinochok Boys Choir and Vognyk Girls Choir will join the concert via video stream from the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The boys and girls recently drove 15 hours and crossed two borders to perform live with the Rolling Stones in concert in Vienna.
“Singers and artists also have a role to play in these difficult times, not just soldiers,” said Ruben Tolmachiov, director of the boys’ choir at the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth.
Prior to the concert, Ukrainian chefs living at Mercy House will present a traditional Ukrainian dinner, including blini, borscht, kapusta salad and dessert.
The dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
Photographs of Ukraine by Elliot Burg will be displayed in the gallery.
To purchase tickets for the concert or the dinner, visit highlandartsvt.org.
