Two Lamoille County social service agencies have received awards from the We Care 2 giving program of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union.
Clarina Howard Nichols Center of Lamoille County will receive an award of $11,158, while North Central Vermont Recovery Center will receive $9,896, and are two of five organizations receiving support totaling $50,000.
“This funding will directly impact the lives of survivors of domestic and sexual violence by helping to ensure the continued availability of our critical services, including our 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter and advocacy services,” said Becky Gonyea, executive director of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
Recipients are selected based on their positive and direct impact on issues of food, shelter, heat, environment or financial education for Vermonters. Other grantees are Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, ReSOURCE, and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
Said Daniel Franklin, executive director of North Central Vermont Recovery Center: “This gift will significantly enhance our ability to help people in recovery from addictions and their families to achieve healthier, happier, more fulfilling and more connected lives through our health and wellness program and at Jenna’s House.”
