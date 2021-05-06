Two new shows, “Main Street” and “Interiors – Walls Within” open Thursday, May 6, at Bryan Gallery, Main Street, Jeffersonville, Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 50 artists are represented by over 100 works, and this collection brings together two distinct shows alongside one another. “Interiors – Walls Within” lets member artists share pandemic-induced interior paintings, while “Main Street” speaks to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life.
To ensure a safe environment for everyone, remember to follow Vermont’s guidelines for social distancing and mask compliance while visiting the gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.