Waterville is collaborating with the Lamoille County Planning Commission to enhance public spaces and create vibrant, walkable environments in its village.
The project will explore options to create a safer and inviting public streetscape while maintaining a rural and historic character.
If you’d like to weigh-in, take a few minutes to fill out the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/VH293X7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.