Turtle Fur in Morristown, through its Project Warmth initiative and partnership with One Warm Coat, donated more than 1,600 cold weather accessories to those affected by recent storms in the Midwest.
Project Warmth began as a local program near Turtle Fur in 2008 to get cold weather accessories to those in need. It has since grown to an international initiative across the United States and Canada.
“We take great pride in connecting product with those in need through Project Warmth. Our thoughts are with the people of Kentucky and all those affected by the tornados,” Beth Davis, sales operations manager and coordinator of the giving team, said.
With the help of One Warm Coat, Turtle Fur donated over 800 products to the Hope 2 All Food Pantry in Drakesbury, Ky., and another 800 products to the Disaster Relief Center.
To learn more about Project Warmth, visit turtlefur.com/pages/project-warmth.
