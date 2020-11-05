Avid biker and skier, 15-year-old Vishal (Vish) Lassarre is this year’s recipient of the Turtle Fur scholarship for a Vermont Adaptive athlete.
Lassarre enjoys riding the Burlington Bike Bath and skiing at Bolton Valley with Vermont Adaptive, which serves youth and adults of all abilities who have physical, cognitive, developmental or emotional/behavioral disabilities. Turtle Fur is an official sponsor for Vermont Adaptive.
To learn more about Lasarre and his scholarship, visit turtlefur.com/blogs/blog/meet-vish.
