Caledonia Grange #9 hosts turkey bingo Friday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., 88 East Church St.
Disposable bingo cards will be provided at the cost of two for $1, and bingo daubers will be available — or bring your own.
Alongside cash prizes in the 50/50 games, three lucky winners will take home a Wild Acres Farm organic turkey.
Capacity will be limited inside the hall to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required.
This event is presented by the grange and Modern Times Theater. All proceeds benefit community programming in East Hardwick.
More information at moderntimestheater@gmail.com.
