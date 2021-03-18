The Friends of Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park offer the virtual program, “Salvation Farms: Vermont’s use of farm raised foods,” with executive director Theresa Snow, Tuesday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m.
Snow, founder of Salvation Farms, is also a founding board member of the North American Association of Gleaning Organizations. One of her many goals is the responsible stewardship of resources and to maximize farm resources.
As an organization, Salvation Farms’ reduces food loss on farms, increases the use of locally grown food and fosters appreciation for Vermont’s agricultural heritage and future. It has built gleaning models developing programs to aggregate, process and broker Vermont’s surplus farm produce, which can be upwards of 14.3 million pounds of remaining edible crops.
Register at: bit.ly/3rISzPk.
