Trunk or Treat returns to Atkins field, Granite Street, Hardwick, on Halloween, Oct. 31, 4-5:30 p.m.
Masks and social distancing required. If you would like to display a trunk or to donate to this free event, email Josh at joshpeets1212@gmail.com or call/text 802-730-3841.
