Tree board wins accolade

Johnson Tree Board members; front row, from left, Kim Dunkley, Noel Dodge and Dorcas Jones. In back, from left, Sue Lovering, Rob Maynard, Brian and Jacob Vandorn and Lois Frey. 

 Courtesy photo

Members of the Johnson Tree Board were the recipients of the 2022 Vermont Tree Steward Volunteer Group Award that recognized their efforts to care for and maintain public trees throughout their hometown of Johnson.

The board, founded in 2014, helps care for and maintain public trees throughout the community and has organized tree plantings at schools, the library, Whiting Hill Cemetery and other locations.

It hosted Arbor Day during its first year and has held activities every year since except 2020 due to COVID-19.

In January 2020, the board formally established the Johnson Arboretum at Nelson Duba Field, working with a landscape professional to create a landscape plan. 

