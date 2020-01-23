Last September, nine library supporters from the Craftsbury area spent eight days in County Kerry, Ireland.
Led by Craftsbury Public Library Director Susan O’Connell, the tour highlighted the natural and historical wonders of the beautiful and rugged “Kingdom of Kerry” in Ireland’s southwest. The group walked coastal pathways, visited ancient stone forts, and explored sandy beaches, subtropical gardens and manor houses. They went on a naturalist walk, tried their hand at falconry and walked along ocean cliffs.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m., the group will reunite at the Craftsbury Public Library to share photographs and stories of their trip. The public is welcome, free.
After the presentation, O’Connell will be available to talk about the next tour, scheduled for Sept. 5-12; limited spots still available. Information: 586-9683; craftsburylibrary@gmail.com.