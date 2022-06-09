Author Anders Morley comes to the Craftsbury Public Library Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m., to discuss his recent book, “This Land of Snow.”
Morley is the winner of the 2021 National Outdoor Book Award for travel writing.
He will share the story of his four-month journey through the wilds of northwestern Canada on cross-country skis. More than just a tale of adventure, “This Land of Snow” is a meditation on the coldest season and on the approach of mid-life, which Booklist’s Brenda Barrera has called “a captivating memoir” and “an eloquent ode to the harsh beauty of winter.”
Morley will share anecdotes from his journey, read from his book and show photographs from along the way.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
