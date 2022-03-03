Learn more about wildlife by observing footprints and the signs it leaves in the snow with local naturalist Jonathan Shapiro, director of the Fox Paw School, at the Hardwick Trails kiosk behind the Hazen Union School parking lot on Sunday, March 6, 9 a.m.-noon.
This free event is designed for adults and students 12 and up. Snowshoes are recommended.
Sponsored by the Hardwick Conservation Commission. For more info, email rmkane7@gmail.com.
