The Cambridge Selectboard is reminding users of the new Krusch Nature Preserve, North Cambridge Road, to respect the property of the neighbors in the area and remember that there is no parking on private property or on town roads.
The Krusch Nature Preserve Steering Committee and the town are working to get a parking lot constructed as soon as possible; it is still in the engineering stage.
