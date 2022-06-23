On June 25, three of New England’s top young fiddlers will perform from the terrace at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield.
The show will feature Hilary Menegaz Weitzner, Fern Tamagini-O'Donnell and the 2021 Junior US National Fiddle Champion, Owen Kennedy. This show is presented by Young Tradition Vermont, which supports young musicians and dancers with over 30 programs, including the touring group and showcase performances by individuals and small ensembles.
All Meeting House on the Green shows through August start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale, or you’re welcome to bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on our classic village green.
Suggested donation is $10 at the door. For information, go to meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
