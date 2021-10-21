Join the Lamoille Valley Tobacco Prevention Taskforce at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26, 3-4 p.m. with special guests Dana Bourne, tobacco treatment specialist, and Issah Younossi, chronic disease program specialist, both from the Vermont Department of Health.
The taskforce will identify common goals and collaborative initiatives, reconnect, share local updates and review this year’s Healthy Lamoille Valley tobacco prevention and cessation work plan.
All those interested in tobacco prevention and cessation in the region (for adults and youth) are invited, including community members, youth, parents/caregivers and adults who care about youth, as well as organization, health, school, municipal and business partners.
Register in advance for this meeting at healthylamoillevalley.org.
