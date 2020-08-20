Duncan Tingle of Hyde Park is this year’s winner of this year’s lifetime achievement award from the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
Each year the commission honors community members and organizations who have contributed to improving life in Lamoille County with its Marvin Awards, named in honor of Jim Marvin of Johnson, who worked tirelessly to improve our communities as places to live and work.
Tingle has lived in Lamoille County for over 50 years. He has served as an educator in Stowe, East Montpelier and other area schools developing innovative programs for teaching. He has served on the Restorative Justice Board, Village Improvement Association and the Court House Clock Restoration Committee (on which he served alone). His contributions to the community are too numerous to list here. He never makes it look like work, enjoys being with people, sharing ideas, and getting good things accomplished.
This year’s award for community service was awarded to Breakfast on Us, hosted at the United Community Church of Morrisville. The idea for Breakfast on Us started when it was noticed that people coming to the church for warm clothes in the winter were also hungry.
Members of the church began preparing sandwiches to hand out when people came to request clothes or other assistance. With this, Breakfast on Us began. The program now serves breakfast five days a week, 52 weeks a year, and has served over 13,000 breakfasts.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has been suspended but it will be back once the danger is over.
This year, the award for project design will not be awarded. Next year the commission will seek nominations for both 2020 and 2021.
