Morrisville Rotary Club’s 21st coat drive returns.
Donations of good, gently used and clean winter coats for all ages are needed. All donated coats should be freshly cleaned.
Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 29 at Menard’s, 728 Brooklyn St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Marble Realty, 14 Stafford Avenue, when the office is open; and Meals on Wheels, corner of Harrel Street and Munson Avenue, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Coats will be made available to the community on Nov. 4-6 at the Crosby Center, 301 Brooklyn St., times to be announced.
For more information contact Marcia Marble at 802-888-3418 or mmarrealty@aol.com.
