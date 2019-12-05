Peoples Academy Project Graduation is raffling off four tickets for premium center court seating during the Peoples Academy vs. Lamoille Lancers boys varsity game on Monday, Dec. 30.
The price includes reserved premium parking, admission to the game, popcorn and a drink. Each ticket is $10 and only 250 tickets are being sold. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1.
Tickets for the Peoples Academy vs. Hazen Wildcats boys varsity game on Feb. 18 will go on sale Jan. 1. All proceeds benefit Peoples Academy Project Graduation class of 2020.
Tickets available
Dec. 13 at Peoples Academy from 5-8:30 p.m. during the varsity game.
Dec. 17 at Peoples Academy from 5-7 p.m. during the middle level game.
Dec. 19 at Peoples Academy from 5-7 p.m. during the middle level game.
Dec. 27 at Lamoille Union during the Lamoille tourney.
Dec. 28 at Lamoille Union until the drawing (half time of the last game TBD).
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Xtreme Collision Center in Morrisville.
Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Suburban Propane in Morrisville.
During school hours 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. from Gianna Reeve, Peoples Academy Middle Level.