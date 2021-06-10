On June 2, during a special court of honor, three Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 876 in Morrisville were honored for their achievement of the Dr. Luis W. Alvarez Supernova Award, which recognizes superior achievement by a Cub Scout in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Elias Burke, Jacob Atwood and Patrick Knapp earned the award over several months and during the COVID pandemic. In the process of completing work for this award, each Scout earned other related academic pins — Burke with nine total nova awards, Atwood with six nova awards and Knapp with five nova awards.
They also reported on Alvarez and three additional science, technology, engineering and mathematics innovators, spoke with a Scout nova counselor and Scout leader about their interest in earning this award, conducted several science experiments, learned about careers in the sciences, and showed their knowledge of the scientific method.
They demonstrated their ability to tackle problems and persist in finding the best solution.
They were officially welcomed to The Green Mountain Council’s Class of 2021 Supernova awardees by council executive Francesca Arato, council nova/supernova mentor Shannon Trumble, Pack 876 cubmaster Dave McAllister, and Pack 876 Bear den leader Amy Gates.
They are the very first Scouts from their pack to earn the supernova award that only 1 percent of Scouts earn.
