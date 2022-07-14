Several golfers report hole-in-ones at Ryder Brook Golf Club in Morristown.
Liam Walsh had a hole-in-one on hole No. 5, witnessed by Clint Carrick and Michael Cullen.
On July 1, Jamie Watson hit a hole-in-one on No. 4 using a 9 iron. Alejandro and Bobby Jewett saw the shot.
Simba Happy, in flip flops, also got a hole-in-one on No. 4 using a pitching wedge on July 5, witnessed by the trio of Pat Krohn, Tom Guy and Josh Demar.
