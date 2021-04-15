Celebrate spring and green up the Green Mountain State.
On May 1, pick a road, grab a bag and do your part during the 51st Green Up Day.
Help pick up litter and make the state shine.
Green up bags and sign-up maps are available in the Morristown Town Office entryway, open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Call Brent at 888-4086 to make other arrangements.
After filling, leave trash bags on roadsides. Wear gloves and avoid needles.
Dumpsters for filled green bags and tires will also be located in the municipal parking lot across from the Morrisville Co-Op, behind the Post Office, on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. You can also pick up green bags at that time.
Safety T-shirts and reusable water bottles can be ordered before April 15 at mightycause.com/story/2g6ckf.
For Morristown residents only: Unwanted tires will be accepted for a charge of $3 per tire.
