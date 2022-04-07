Lamoille County Players has picked a Christmas in July theme for its summer musical this year. “Elf” is a musical based on the 2003 Warner Brothers movie.
Auditions are Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Hyde Park Opera House.
Performance dates are July 21-24 and July 28-31.
Find character descriptions and other information at lcplayers.com or contact directors Kenny Grenier or Patty Jacob at kgreniervt@gmail.com or pattyjacobvt@gmail.com with questions.
All participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Bring proof of vaccination (vaccine card or photo of card).
