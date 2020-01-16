The Telling Project’s new documentary theater initiative, “The Same Moon,” will be presented Jan. 18 in Lyndonville and on Jan. 19 in Greensboro.
The Telling Project launched in 2008 in Eugene, Ore., when a group of military veterans and their family members created a performance group to share their stories directly with their communities. The idea was simple: Give groups within a community the opportunity to talk and listen to each other.
Ten years and 70 performances later, the Telling Project has fostered a conversation among tens of thousands of people about military service and the role of the military in American society and the world.
In 2016, the Telling Project worked with Afghan and Iraqi refugees, who shared the stage with U.S. military personnel who’d served in their countries. In 2019, the Telling Project launched “The Same Moon,” with opportunities for immigrant and refugee populations to tell their stories with their communities.
During late summer and early fall, KCP Presents has worked with the Telling Project to meet with Vermonters who have powerful migration experiences to share. The resulting dialogues have been developed into a documentary theater script and will be presented Jan. 18 at NVU-Lyndon and Jan. 19 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
Information: thetellingproject.org. Tickets to the shows: kcppresents.org.