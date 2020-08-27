The Morristown Centennial Library has a summer reading award for grownups, too.
The library is sweetening the reading pot by thickening the plot with The Plot Thickens, a summer’s end prize raffle for adults.
Did you read something memorable over the past few months? Perhaps several noteworthy books? Willing to share just a single sentence about what you’ve read?
Email the library at info@centenniallibrary.org with your name, contact information and the title, author and a one-sentence plot summary of a book you’ve read this summer.
The library will also accept an entry in physical form, popped into their drop box or mailed to Morristown Centennial Library Prize Raffle, P.O. Box 727, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Send as many entries as books you have read. The library will post your one-sentence book blurbs using just your initials — so your secret about reading won’t get out.
The grand prize is a gift basket, which includes a hammock, backyard picnic equipment, delicious snack food and a $25 gift card for a dozen donuts at North Country Cakes.
Second prize of is lunch for two and a $30 gift card to Thompson’s Flour Shop.
The entry deadline has been extended. The drawing will be held Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.