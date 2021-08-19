Lamoille County Players will stream “Annie” Aug. 25-29.
This family-friendly 1977 Tony Award winner for best musical is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” During the Great Depression, Annie is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of evil Miss Hannigan, to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ mansion for the holidays.
Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, and they set out on an epic mission to find Annie’s parents.
Meanwhile, Miss Hannigan and her brother Rooster cook up a scheme to make money on this situation. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his staff are featured as Annie’s story goes nationwide.
Streaming dates and times are Aug. 25-27 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 28-29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Artistic and musical direction is by Kenneth Grenier and Patricia Jacob, while Gail Patrice Deuso produced the show.
Visit lcplayers.com for viewing and ticket information.
