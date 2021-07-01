Wednesday Night Live features The Brevity Thing and a story slam sponsored by Rivers Arts, Oxbow Riverfront Park, July 14.
The band is “unkempt, joyous, energetic and original,” offering acoustic rock, blues and folk. It takes the stage from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food is available onsite and Morristown Parks and Recreation hosts a weekly recreational activity, while River Arts offers a free arts activity at their tent.
Next up, on July 21, is Cookies Hot Club.
