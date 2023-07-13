Teens earn spots on 4-H dairy team

Four Vermont teens have earned a spot on the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Judging Team for their high overall placements at this year’s State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, held June 30 at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.
They are Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend; Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick; and Samuel Luis, Whiting, who placed first through fourth, respectively, in the senior division (ages 14-18).
They will compete this fall at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., and in national competition in either Harrisburg, Pa., or Madison, Wis.
Seniors capturing the next four places will comprise the B Team, which will compete at Eastern States Expo this year. They include Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (fifth), and Sadie Ellner, Morristown (sixth).
Other local seniors who competed for the chance to represent Vermont in regional and national competitions included Holden Marcelino, Johnson (11th).
The state contest was open to 4-H dairy members, ages 8-18, who were split into groups, according to age. All participants judged five classes of cattle: Ayrshire winter calves, Ayrshire fall calves, Ayrshire two-year-olds, Holstein 2-year-olds and Holstein 4-year-olds, providing rankings for each class. The seniors also were required to provide oral reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.