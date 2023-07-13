Teens earn spots on 4-H dairy team

Several of the high-scoring seniors, ages 14-18, at the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest in Bridport, hung around after the competition to pose for a group shot. From left, Erica Goodhue, Samuel Luis, Sadie Ellner, Emma Edenfield, Morgan White and Maddie Perry.

 Courtesy photo

Four Vermont teens have earned a spot on the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Judging Team for their high overall placements at this year’s State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, held June 30 at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.

They are Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend; Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick; and Samuel Luis, Whiting, who placed first through fourth, respectively, in the senior division (ages 14-18).

