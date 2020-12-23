Elias Gillen, of Johnson, a creative media art and design student at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park, has been named a 2021 Vermont Presidential Scholar for the Arts for “demonstrating artistic excellence and a commitment to the arts.”
Only five of the awards, given out by the Vermont Agency of Education, are granted each year.
“The review committee was very impressed with Elias’ advanced knowledge of and technical skill in his craft,” said Kyle Anderson from the Vermont Agency of Education.
Gillen is in his second year at the technology center. The creative media program is a full-year, full-day program in which students explore graphic design, photography, video production and fine arts. He is currently creating professional video and photography for a variety of local businesses and organizations, including a local builder and a yoga studio.
Recently, he volunteered his expertise to create a short movie for Jenna’s Promise, a recovery program in Johnson. Seeing Elias’ video prompted Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office to call Jenna’s Promise and offer financial support.
In addition, Gillen has also completed four college classes in graphic design, photography and film through Vermont’s Fast Forward/Dual Enrollment Program.
Due to the pandemic, a virtual ceremony will be held in January.
