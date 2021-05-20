ReSOURCE is expanding its Construction 101 Workshop to Lamoille County. The six-week carpentry, construction and employability skills course is open to community members over 18.
Through this technical training course, participants will complete six construction certification modules — safety, hand tools, power tools, construction math, employability skills and communication skills — and an OSHA workplace safety certification.
Course work will be supplemented by hands-on building projects at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park and on-the-job work experiences with local, hiring employers.
For more information, contact DJ Masi at dj.masi@vermont.gov or 802-793-8309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.