The University of Vermont is looking for teens to TRY.
Short for Teens Reaching Youth, the college will offer those in grades 7-12 a chance to learn leadership and communications skills, then take their know-how to bring real-world environmental issues to younger students.
This online training program has two branches: climate change through waste solution to teach grades 1-3 or watershed science for grades 3-4. The latter will focus on recycling and reuse, waste reduction and Vermont’s recycling and composting requirements, plus water use, conservation and stewardship.
This is provided by the UVM Extension 4-H Teen and Leadership Program. 4-H membership isn’t required — nor is teaching experience.
Two teaching sessions will be held. The first is Jan. 1-March 31 with training in December and a Nov. 2 deadline to apply. Session 2 runs from March 1-May 31 with training in February.
Applications must be received by Jan. 15 for the latter session.
Once trained, each team of two or three will teach virtual groups. All teaching materials will be provided along.
To apply, visit uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
