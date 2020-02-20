BJAMS gets choice award

Brad Ferland (center), co-chair of National School Choice Week, presents awards to Head of School Carrie Wilson (left) and Vice Principal Jennifer Nordenson (right) at Bishop John A. Marshall School Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Bishop John A. Marshall School, an independent Catholic school in Morrisville, was recognized with two awards at a National School Choice Week event on Jan. 29 in Montpelier.

The school won in the categories of innovative schools and innovative teacher. Brad Ferland, co-chair of National School Choice Week, presented Head of School Carrie Wilson and Vice Principal Jennifer Nordenson with the awards.

Carrie Wilson was nominated by Michelle E. Hines-Tomlinson, a parent, for her award.

In her nomination Hines-Tomlinson wrote, “Carrie Wilson is an exceptional leader, educator and person. Carrie believes that every child is a gift that needs to be nurtured in their own way. She has built a school where children from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and their teachers have formed a tight community where each person can be who God meant them to be and grow into the best version of themselves.”

