Bishop John A. Marshall School, an independent Catholic school in Morrisville, was recognized with two awards at a National School Choice Week event on Jan. 29 in Montpelier.
The school won in the categories of innovative schools and innovative teacher. Brad Ferland, co-chair of National School Choice Week, presented Head of School Carrie Wilson and Vice Principal Jennifer Nordenson with the awards.
Carrie Wilson was nominated by Michelle E. Hines-Tomlinson, a parent, for her award.
In her nomination Hines-Tomlinson wrote, “Carrie Wilson is an exceptional leader, educator and person. Carrie believes that every child is a gift that needs to be nurtured in their own way. She has built a school where children from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and their teachers have formed a tight community where each person can be who God meant them to be and grow into the best version of themselves.”