Join the Morristown Centennial Library for “Wildlife Watching from Your Canoe” with Sheila Goss on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7-8 p.m., 7 Richmond St.
Goss is a board member of both the Friends of Green River Reservoir and the Friends of Waterbury Reservoir, and paddles nearly 200 days a year on area lakes and ponds. She is involved in loon watch, loon nest building, eagle monitoring, water quality monitoring and other forms of wildlife advocacy, and is a passionate wildlife photographer and amateur birder. Her presentation will feature her wildlife photos and experiences, focusing on five lakes within a 30-minute drive of Morrisville.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
