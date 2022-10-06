Jenna’s House in Johnson hosts a retreat for families and friends affected by substance use or mental illness on Saturday, Oct. 8. 9 a.m.-noon, 117 St. Johns Road.
Dr. Libby Stuyt, the Vermont Psychiatric Association 2022 keynote, will lead the retreat and use evidence-based tools to help families decrease stress.
“Participants will learn to decrease their anxiety and stress while cultivating self-calming and emotional self-regulation,” Stuyt said. “Healthy families more effectively support those in long term recovery.”
The event is free, with a $10 suggested donation. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is required at bit.ly/3fBiKpV.
