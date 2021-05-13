The Vermont Jeep Association will host a meet-and-greet Saturday, May 15, 9-10:30 a.m. to support the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, corner of Vermont routes 15 and 100 in Morrisville.
The Vermont Jeep Association is participating in Go Topless Day, a yearly event promoted to support local charities.
Bring your Jeep to the event and help support Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
Extreme Terrain, event sponsor, will contribute $500 to a selected charity if the local organizers raise at least $500, but the local group hopes to raise much more than $500.
Lamoille Area Cancer Network helps bring those with cancer to chemotherapy appointments, supports families of patients, and much more. Go to lacnvt.org.
The Vermont Jeep Association is a non-profit club founded in 2001 with a purpose of promoting family interest in and understanding of four-wheeling and enjoying natural resources.
