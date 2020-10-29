The Lamoille County Working Communities Challenge wants to hear from you.
The Working Communities Challenge is a program of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston that focuses on building strong, healthy communities in specific areas of Vermont and New England.
The Lamoille County team submitted an application in September for a grant of $300,000 over the next three years. The team is now surveying community members, through Monday, Nov. 2.
The survey link is surveymonkey.com/r/QTMJCWR.
Contact Greg Stefanski (gstefanski@capstonevt.org or (802) 730-2720) with any questions or to request a paper copy of the survey.
