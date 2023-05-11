Stop by the Holcomb House at 188 Main St. East in Johnson for a walk through history and to learn how to look up information about your family on Sunday, May 14, 1-3 p.m.
Hosts will be Leslie Martin and Dennis Richards. Peruse the extensive collection of artifacts and memorabilia or spend some time with Martin and her computer to look your family members on ancestry.com.
