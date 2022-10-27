Join the Morristown Centennial Library and the Morristown Cemetery Association Friday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. for a tour of Riverside Cemetery, located just behind the library.
The tour has been organized by cemetery association president Dennis Smith and will be acted out by a cast of locals to bring to life some of the stories connected to Morristown’s oldest cemetery. The tour will start at dusk in hopes that some of the spirits who inhabit the cemetery might join in.
After the tour, local teens will tell spooky stories and sing spooky songs around the fire in the library’s backyard, just outside the cemetery’s gates. Warm beverages and refreshments will be served.
Suitable for all ages and anyone who can handle some mild spookiness. Dress for the weather, as program will be entirely outdoors.
